Victim of deadly crash on I-65 in Clark County identified

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say the driver of a disabled car on Interstate 65 South was killed after his vehicle was struck by a semi.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash was reported at 11:07 p.m. near mile marker 7 in Clark County.
Investigators determined that a Buick sedan driven by Cody William Whitehead, 24, of Henryville, Indiana, had run out of gas and was parked in the emergency lane with its flashers on. Whitehead had called for help and was waiting in the car when it was hit by a semi that had crossed over the fog line.
The impact pushed Whitehead's car into the guardrail before it came to rest in the roadway where hit was struck by a van and another semi.
Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound I-65 was closed for approximately four hours while the accident investigation took place.
ISP says the crash remains under investigation.
