WATCH ALERT: ‘Distant Conversation’ shows how music helps reunite long-lost brothers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An uplifting story about hope, love, music and brotherhood is coming to an internet connection near you.
“Distant Conversation” tells the real-life tale of long-lost brothers from very different cultures.
Russia, Haiti and Indiana are all interconnected by the universal language of music.
Several artists from WAVE Country -- including Jim James, Jecorey Arthur and Scott Carney -- went to Haiti for the brothers’ reunion and put on a music camp for kids.
“Distant Conversation” debuts Friday at 8:30 p.m. on YouTube at the link below:
In the meantime, check out the trailer below:
