WAVE 3 News adds hourlong newscast at 4 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Times are tough these days, and you need a local news team that helps keep you and your family informed, safe and healthy.
That’s why WAVE 3 News is announcing another new hour of live, local coverage of our community.
Last year, WAVE 3 News introduced a weekday 3 p.m. newscast, and, effective immediately, you can expect another hour of local news at 4 p.m. every weekday.
During this unprecedented crisis, WAVE 3 News’ mission has been to provide you with the important information you need to protect your family. It’s really been our mission all along, and will continue to be.
So if you’re keeping score at home, WAVE 3 News is your go-to station from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and then, after a half hour of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, another hour of local news from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
We looking forward to serving you.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.