Big summer, fall events start to cancel amid COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big summer and fall events are starting to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisville’s popular Trifesta music festivals Bourbon & Beyond, Louder than Life and Hometown Rising are canceled for 2020.
In a statement on their website, promote Danny Wimmer said, "Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials."
Their announcement comes after Forecastle announced the festival was canceled.
In mid-April, Madison Regatta announced they would be postponing the 2020 Madison Gold Cup Regatta until July 1 - 4, 2021.
On Wednesday, Crescent Hill Community Council announced the annual 4th of July Festival would be cancelled for 2020.
"You know we're the longest running celebration of our nation's independence in the city," Mike Brooks, Crescent Hill Community Council President, said. "This would have been our 37th year>."
Brooks has volunteered with the festival for the past five years, which is how he got involved with the council.
"It made me fall in love with thh neighborhood," Brooks said. "So that makes it all the more painful to have to be the one to announce we won't be doing it this year."
Brooks said it’s not a money issue, it’s more about the community’s health.
"For us to contemplate having an event where we're going to welcome maybe 15,000 in one day to our festival, even if it were permissible at that time, I just don't think it would be the socially responsible thing to do and civically it would not be the thing to do," Brooks said. "I'm really going to miss it and I'm going to miss getting to see the smiles on my neighbor's faces and the kid's faces. But this year this is the right thing to do."
Officials with events at Waterfront Park told WAVE 3 News all events at Waterfront Park, including 4th of July and Waterfront Wednesdays are on hold right now. Organizers are analyzing and watching data, but have not made any official decisions.
Other massive events, like the Kentucky State Fair and Thunder over Louisville are planned for August, and still on the calendar for now.
The Trifesta was set for the weekends following Derby 146′s new Sept. 5 date.
Churchill Downs told WAVE 3 News they are still planning for that date. Darren Rogers with Churchill Downs said they have more flexibility when it comes to planning and executing the Kentucky Derby.
In a statement, Rogers said: "You can be assured that we will respond responsibly to real-time information and we are making every effort, with the health and safety of our guests, employees and participants top-of-mind, to move forward with our plans in September."
Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will keep their options open as for how to handle it.
“This Kentucky Derby will be different,” Fischer said. “There’s no question about that but we have multiple months to see what that looks like.”
