FDA authorizes first in-home test for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week, US health regulators gave the green light on the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home.
At-home testing is now available from LabCorp. The company’s Pixel test is the first at-home COVID-19 test to receive FDA emergency-use authorization.
Those wanting to take the $120 test must first fill out a questionnaire to see if they are eligible. Then the company sends the test, which must be mailed back for results.
LabCorp says allowing people to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and will reduce the demand for personal protective equipment as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection.
Similar to the tests conducted right now at medical facilities, the test can only tell you if your result is positive or negative at the time you took the test.
Currently, the COVID-19 self-collection kits are available to healthcare workers and first responders. The company says it hopes to make it available soon the general public.
