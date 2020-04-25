Feds crack down on phony COVID-19 cures

Earlier Friday, President Trump sought to clarify the comments he made at the Coronavirus task force briefing the day before, in which he mused about the possibility of a cure. "And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute," the president said Thursday. "One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So that, you're going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me."