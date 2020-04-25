Floyd County dealing with increased demand for COVID-19 testing

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - With more testing sites are popping up all throughout Kentucky and Indiana, Floyd County Health Department officials have been ramping up testing week after week to supply increasing demand.
On Saturday, people pulled up into the drive-thru testing line at Floyd Central High School. People wishing to get tested got their symptoms screened, a photo taken of their ID and, if applicable, an insurance card. Finally, the patient is tested.
Health officials said not only has turn around time for test results been cut down, but more people are getting tested.
“This is the most successful day of testing that we’ve had,” Doctor Tom Harris, Floyd County Health Department Officer said.
Cars had already been lined up before testing began, waiting with people inside to get tested.
The testing had been scheduled to open at 11:00 a.m. and run until 1:00p.m., but by 11:00 a.m., 70 tests had already been administered.
The Floyd County Health Department expected to administer around 100 tests during today’s session. Last week, the Floyd County Health Department only had enough available tests for 50 patients.
Given the demand for people to get tested, Doctor Harris says they’re still making sure the right patients are getting tested.
“Anyone who has been watching the news lately knows that people want to be tested,” Dr. Harris said. “It’s been a challenge from the start. One of the things that we’ve done, that we do every day at the health department, has been to pre-screen people.”
The health department is currently only screening people with symptoms.
When it comes to testing for antibodies, Doctor Harris said there is still a lot the Floyd County Health Department has to figure out, Plus, there just aren’t enough testing kits.
“There’s some questions about the antibody test in the first place,” Dr. Harris said. “[Such as] How accurate they are with the antibody test? What [the antibody test] means? Can you have positive antibodies that could still be virally shedding? That’s a question that still hasn’t fully been answered.”
Doctor Harris says the next important step for the Floyd County Health Department is looking to provide ease of access to testing.
“We’re hoping the newer tests come in and are more laterally available, so people can go to the clinic or doctor to get tested, just like if you were going in to get tested for sore throat.”
Harris adds more tests would allow people to be out of the elements that surround the drive-thru testing. For Saturday’s session, staff had to put up tents as it started to rain.
Even as some restrictions have eased up in Indiana, Doctor Harris still reminds people to social distance and wear masks.
