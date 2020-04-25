FORECAST: Showers and breezy Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain, heavy at times, is likely this evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Occasional showers will continue into the overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s by Sunday morning.
Showers remain likely on Sunday, especially during the first half of the day before gradually tapering off during the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with winds gust up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s.
Clouds decrease Sunday evening giving way to a mostly clear sky overnight. It will be cooler as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected through most of Monday. Highs will reach into the 60s.
Another weak disturbance could bring some isolated showers Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A better chance of showers and storms comes Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday.
