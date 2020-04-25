FORECAST: Wet and breezy weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moves in from south to north late morning into the early afternoon and it will be heavy at times. Storms are possible south of Louisville and a few could be strong. Expect highs in the low 60s south of Louisville to the mid and upper 60s north.
Showers will continue Tonight and it will be breezy during the evening. Low temperatures will be a tad cooler, falling into the 40s by late Sunday morning.
On Sunday we’ll have rounds of light showers through the day as winds gust up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the 50s for most areas. Clearing skies Sunday night and cooler as lows drop into the low 40s.
