Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts took Southern Cal receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with their first two picks in the 2020 NFL draft. They added Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the third round. General manager Chris Ballard spent the first part of the offseason investing in defense, which is why Indy did not have a first-round pick. The Colts traded that selection to San Francisco last month for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He has now picked up two promising players on offense, another on defense and still has four picks to make on the final day of draft weekend.
UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Bears have taken Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with 43rd overall pick in the NFL draft and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50. The sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson fills a void in the secondary, where the Bears were looking to complement Kyle Fuller. A first-team, All Pac-12 selection the past two seasons, he had two interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups as a junior last year.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another big target, selecting Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4 Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh also added depth at outside linebacker in the third round, taking Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. Highsmith joins a group that includes Pro Bowler T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who signed a one-year franchise tender on the eve of the draft.
UNDATED (AP) — Pitch and catch. That’s how the second round of the NFL draft began. It was hardly a surprise, with the NFL built on passing offenses and this year's draft loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Seven receivers were taken in the second round along with six who were drafted in the first round. The total set an NFL record through two rounds. The first two picks in the second round were receivers Tee Higgins of Clemson and Michael Pittman Jr. of Southern California. Higgins went to Cincinnati, Pittman to Indianapolis. Forty players from the Southeastern Conference were drafted in the first three rounds, a record for any conference.