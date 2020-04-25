ISDH: 14,395 total positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 785 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released new numbers on positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday morning.
There are now 14,395 total positive cases in the state as reported by the ISDH Saturday morning.
Total deaths in Indiana due to the novel coronavirus has now reached 785. There have been 44 new deaths reported between April 8 and April 24.
The number of tests has also risen to 79,774 total, with 4,227 tests administered between March 13 and April 24.
In a conference on Friday with Governor Eric Holcomb, it was announced that an order had been signed to lift restrictions on elective medical procedures beginning next week.
The governor said that if providers, such as dental offices, veterinary offices and surgical centers had protective equipment and procedures in place to prevent spread, these restrictions would be lifted.
