Juvenile Detention Center in Louisville resumes operation after suspending services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center resumed operations this week after suspending on April 3 due to elevated risk of the novel coronavirus.
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed that operations were suspended at the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center on April 3. Suspension was a result of the Louisville area’s increased number of cases and risks of exposure.
The suspended services were called the best course of action in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent spread for both the youth and staff within the facilities.
As of now, the Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed two staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19, but no youth in custody have tested positive for the virus or have displayed any symptoms.
Operations for the facility have resumed as of April 20.
