Ky. Gov. Beshear: 171 new cases, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in Saturday’s update on coronavirus in Kentucky that there are 171 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 3,905 total cases.
Beshear also updated the number of deaths in the state with 5 new deaths, a 79-year-old female from Adair Co., an 88-year-old female from Jefferson Co., a 93-year-old female from Jefferson Co., a 92-year-old female from Graves Co., and an 87-year-old female from Jefferson Co.
The governor said the total number of tests administered in Kentucky was at 46,558 total tests. Beshear said that the testing capacity in the state is significantly increasing.
With 11 total testing sites open on Monday, Beshear said that this was more testing locations open at one time than any other week so far.
Governor Beshear also mentioned that those who still have not received unemployment would be getting updates soon, with new resources coming Monday to deal with a significant amount of claims that have been unfulfilled since March.
Other updates on COVID-19 in the state include:
- 1,266 patients total hospitalized due to COVID-19, 301 currently hospitalized
- 605 patients ever in the ICU due to COVID-19, 164 currently in ICU
- 1,501 patients have recovered
- Green River Correctional Facility reported one new staff member positive case
- Long-term Care Facilities have reported 24 new resident cases, 5 new staff cases, with 4 new deaths reported
