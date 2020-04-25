Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past two months, Vice President Mike Pence has been the soothing voice in a ballistic administration during the coronavirus pandemic. He stands stoically behind President Donald Trump during often-rambling daily press briefings and has become familiar for his displays of empathy during the deadly outbreak. His job is to instill confidence in the nation as it confronts the pandemic even as the president careens from optimism to anger. Every vice president walks in a president’s shadow, and the one Trump casts is larger than most. Trump tapped Pence to chair his coronavirus task force but has not ceded the stage to his No. 2.