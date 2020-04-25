Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoes abortion legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor has vetoed abortion legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers. The bill would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general authority to regulate abortion clinics. It also would have given Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak. Another part of the vetoed measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure cleared the legislature in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session. As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky death toll from coronavirus reaches 200
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has reported more than 300 new coronavirus cases across Kentucky. He also said Friday that the state's death toll from the pandemic has reached 200. Beshear says the daily upswing in cases comes as more Kentucky residents are being tested for the virus. The 322 additional cases announced Friday raised the statewide total to nearly 3,800 since the public health crisis began. Beshear also reported nine more virus-related deaths Friday. The increase in cases comes as Beshear is reaching out for input in formulating plans to gradually reopen the state’s economy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY ELECTION
Beshear order allows absentee voting by mail in primary
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an order allowing Kentucky residents to submit mail-in absentee ballots in the upcoming primary election. The governor's office said Friday that state elections officials also are working on a plan for limited in-person voting and possible drive-thru voting. The primary is set for June 23. The governor's order allowing absentee mail-in voting came a day after Secretary of State Michael Adams offered his recommendations on how to proceed with the primary in midst of a public health crisis. Beshear’s order outlines procedures to be in place for the primary.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-HEALTH CARE
Kentucky to start initial phase of medical reopenings
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is preparing to start an initial lifting of restrictions on medical services next week. But health care workers and patients will have to follow safeguards as the fight against the coronavirus continues. Gov. Andy Beshear says that starting Monday, non-urgent and emergent health care services will resume. That includes health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices and optometrists. It applies to dental offices but with enhanced protections. Also covered are diagnostic, radiology and lab services.
WANTED MAN-CALIFORNIA SLAYING
FBI: Man wanted in California slaying arrested in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Authorities said a man on the run and wanted in connection to a killing in California was arrested in Kentucky. Frederick McGowan was taken into custody around Thursday and charged with federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. An arrest warrant from Los Angeles County said 59-year-old McGowan was accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Earl Chiles in December after the pair got into an argument. Authorities also arrested McGowan’s nephew, 29-year-old Phillip Morris and charged him with obstruction. FBI Louisville spokesman Timothy Beam said McGowan will be extradited to Los Angeles but it’s unclear when that may happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Lawmakers in some states are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.