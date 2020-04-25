Louisville Metro Police arrest man after high-speed pursuit leading into Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a driver leads officers on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle into Bullitt County early Saturday morning.
Jonathan L. Mooney, 31, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property over $10,000, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing and evading police 1st and 2nd degree.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, an officer saw a vehicle making a traffic violation at Dixie Hughway and Greenwood Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was found to be stolen after the vehicle’s license plates were run.
The vehicle then sped off southbound on Dixie Highway, going through Stonestreet Road onto the Gene Snyder, where the suspect fired shots at officers.
Pursuit continued into Bullitt County, where the suspect crashed on Highway 61 at the 17 mile marker. Mooney left the vehicle and fled officers on foot, where he was arrested by officers without incident.
A stolen .45 caliber handgun was recovered from Mooney’s possession. No officers were injured in the pursuit.
Mooney has been booked at Metro Corrections. A court date has not yet been set.
