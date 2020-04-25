University of Kentucky to receive $3.8 million for coronavirus relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will be receiving $3.8 million of federal funds in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from Senator Mitch McConnell.
The additional funds, distributed by the US Department of Health and Human Services, will support 46 rural hospitals across the state of Kentucky.
“I’m proud my CARES Act will help these brave Kentuckians and UK fight the virus and keep their communities safe,” Senator McConnell said in a release. “We are grateful for their service, especially to the rural areas of our Commonwealth, and I’ll continue working to help provide resources and supplies to these healthcare heroes on the frontlines.”
This comes as Senator McConnell announced that Kentucky would be receiving around $1.7 billion to help state and local leaders with coronavirus aid and relief efforts.
These funds would be used for additional testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of additional PPE. Communities and organizations have also received funds for housing, transportation, healthcare, and education priorities through the CARES Act.
The University of Kentucky said the funds would be overseen by the Kentucky Office of Rural Health, and would be administered to 46 rural hospitals across the state.
