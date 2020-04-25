WAVE 3 News re-airing 2019 Pegasus Parade on Sunday

WAVE 3 News will be providing an encore presentation of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade on Sunday, April 26.
By Dustin Vogt | April 25, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated April 25 at 10:23 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will be providing an encore presentation of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade on Sunday, April 26.

The rebroadcast of last year’s parade will be presented at noon Sunday on WAVE 3 News, the WAVE 3 News app, and on Facebook Live.

On what would have been the two weeks leading up to the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, this year’s parade would have been scheduled on Thursday, April 30.

All events of the Kentucky Derby Festival have been rescheduled to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. WAVE 3 News will return as the official broadcast partner of this year’s Pegasus Parade when it runs live later this year.

