Co-founder of historic Louisville Dirt Bowl dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The co-founder of Louisville’s iconic Dirt Bowl has died.
Ben Watkins was 71. He’s known for organizing the first Dirt Bowl at Algonquin Park in 1969.
He and his cofounder Janis Miller just wanted to bring more people to the park.
Fifty years later it’s an annual staple in west Louisville’s Shawnee Park.
His co-founder told us the Dirt Bowl was incredibly important to him and he was loved by a lot of people.
“Ben was just a really good guy. a Love-able person and a god fearing person. and we’re going to miss him tremendously. You know when you say dirt bowl you say Ben Watkins. and you say me but you say Ben. and I’m gonna miss him.” Miller said.
Miller says she wants to put the Dirt Bowl banners from last year back up with Ben’s picture right there too to be the first picture you see when you drive into Shawnee Park as a tribute to Ben.
