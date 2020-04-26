FORECAST: A gorgeous start to the week!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease this evening giving way to a mostly clear sky overnight with patchy fog developing. It will be cooler as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
Monday will start off chilly, but temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. High clouds will stream into the area late in the day.
Clouds increase Monday night with a chance of showers after midnight with lows in the 50s. A few showers possible Tuesday morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon hours. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s.
Rain and storms are likely late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A few lingering showers or drizzle are possible into the first half of Thursday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
