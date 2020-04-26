FORECAST: Showers and breezy Today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers remain likely Today, especially during the first half of the day before gradually tapering off from north to south this afternoon. It will be breezy at times with winds gust up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s.
Clouds decrease Tonight giving way to a mostly clear sky with patchy fog possible, especially in valleys. It will be cooler as lows drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through most of Monday. Highs will reach into the 60s. Clouds increase Monday night with a chance of showers after midnight with lows in the 50s.
While a few showers are possible Tuesday morning, most of the day will be dry, partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s. A better chance of showers and storms comes Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front.
