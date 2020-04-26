Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 202 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., gives details on reopening elective healthcare

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the latest updates on coronavirus in the state of Kentucky Sunday evening at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort.
Beshear confirmed there are 202 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Kentucky. As of Sunday, there have been 4,074 total cases in the state.
There were three new deaths reported due to the novel coronavirus, two 88-year-olds from Adair County and an 88-year-old from Jackson County. Total number of deaths is now 208.
The total number of residents tested as of Sunday evening was confirmed as at least 48,474.
Governor Beshear said that with 11 testing facilities opening this week, there would be more testing statewide than any other week so far.
Dr. Steven Stack from the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced that Kentucky was moving into phase one on Monday by beginning to open up certain elective health care facilities.
Non-urgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics and medical offices, physical therapy settings, optometrists, and dental offices with enhanced aerosol protections will resume operation.
The guidance does not apply to long-term care settings, prisons, other industries or settings where separate guidance will be provided.
Phase one will be a gradual reopening of services, which might require adjustment based on COVID-19 services.
Other updates on COVID-19 in the state include:
- 1,274 patients total hospitalized due to COVID-19, 308 currently hospitalized
- 608 patients ever in the ICU due to COVID-19, 168 currently in ICU
- 1,511 patients have recovered
- Green River Correctional Facility reported no new cases
- Long-term Care Facilities have reported 8 new resident cases, 7 new staff cases, with 1 new death reported
