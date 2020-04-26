Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts got some help for Philip Rivers early in this year's draft. They also may have found their quarterback of the future on Day 3. After taking a receiver and running back with their two second-round picks, the Colts capped the weekend by taking strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason out of Washington and offensive tackle Danny Pinter of Ball State. Eason is unlikely to compete with Rivers for the starting job or even Jacoby Brissett as the backup next season. But after starting Saturday with three quarterbacks on the roster and none signed beyond 2020, the Colts thought Eason was worth taking.
UNDATED (AP) — Niele Ivey has been introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, succeeding Muffet McGraw. The 42-year-old Ivey has been preparing for the job much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame. McGraw spent 33 years as head coach of the Irish before retiring Wednesday.