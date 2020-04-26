Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 15,012 total positive cases of COVID-19, 813 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update Sunday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, there are now 15,012 positive cases of COVID-19 reported as of Sunday. 634 new positive cases were reported between April 24 and April 25.
There are now 813 deaths related to the novel coronavirus according to Sunday’s update, with 29 new deaths reported between April 9 and April 25.
Total number of tests administered in Indiana is now reported as 81,708.
On Saturday, the Floyd County Health Department announced that their drive-thru testing location at Floyd Central High School had their most successful day of testing so far.
Governor Holcomb also announced an executive order in Friday’s briefing that elective procedures by health care providers could resume beginning Monday, April 27.
