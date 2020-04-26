Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 44 more virus deaths, 718 more cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have added 44 coronavirus deaths to the state’s total, bringing it to 785.In addition, the Indiana State Board of Health said Saturday a total of 87 probable deaths have been reported to it, up from 79 on Friday. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. The agency says 718 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to nearly 14,400 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus.
INVASIVE PLANT SPECIES
44 plant species now illegal to sell, exchange in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has banned the sale and exchange of nearly four dozen invasive plants that pose a threat to the state's native plants and animals. The Indianapolis Star reports that the rule took effect April 18 banning 44 species of invasive plants, including five different species of honeysuckles that eventually choke out surrounding plants. Among other banned plants are the Japanese barberry and Wintercreeper. The plants can still be owned.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN THEATER
Not so fast: Excise police halt drive-in theater's opening
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — State excise police have halted a northern Indiana drive-in theater’s plans to open for the season, telling county officials current coronavirus restrictions prevent drive-ins from throwing open their gates to cars loaded with moviegoers. The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre had announced that it would start its season this weekend in the city of Plymouth, about 25 miles south of South Bend. But the Marshall County Health Department's administrator, Ashley Garcia, tells the South Bend Tribune that State Excise Police told her the drive-in can't open until Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts his stay-at-home and “essential business” restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ALCOHOL DISPUTE
Michigan wins appeal over out-of-state liquor shipments
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Retailers outside Michigan can’t send alcohol directly to the state’s consumers. A federal appeals court overturned a decision by a federal judge in Detroit who had described Michigan’s restrictions as an “unjustifiable protectionist regime.” The dispute centered on a law passed in 2016 by the Republican-controlled Legislature. It allows in-state retailers to ship alcohol to consumers, but it doesn’t extend the practice to retailers outside Michigan. The appeals court said the law “promotes plenty of legitimate state interests” and is constitutional. The lawsuit was filed by Lebamoff Enterprises, which operates Cap n’ Cork stores in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, area.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GOVERNMENT
Indiana freezes much state hiring with coronavirus tax hit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state government has imposed a widespread hiring freeze and other limits on spending as officials brace for a major financial hit from the coronavirus crisis. A memo issued this week by the State Budget Agency directs department leaders to take action for reducing expenses, along with no vehicle or furniture purchases. The state's office of management and budget said no state employees have been laid off yet but officials will look closely before filling any jobs other than those directly helping with the COVID-19 outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
2nd northern Indiana pork plant closing temporarily
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A second pork processing plant in north central Indiana says it's temporarily suspending operations for up to two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana Packers Corp. in Delphi issued a statement saying it made the decision in light of increasing numbers of positive tests of COVID-19 in neighboring communities and reports that Indiana was closing in on its expected peak of infections. The company said it has had 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it was temporarily closing its pork processing plant in Logansport, about 25 miles away, after 146 employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENCE
Pence a voice of calm on virus -- balancing health, politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past two months, Vice President Mike Pence has been the soothing voice in a ballistic administration during the coronavirus pandemic. He stands stoically behind President Donald Trump during often-rambling daily press briefings and has become familiar for his displays of empathy during the deadly outbreak. His job is to instill confidence in the nation as it confronts the pandemic even as the president careens from optimism to anger. Every vice president walks in a president’s shadow, and the one Trump casts is larger than most. Trump tapped Pence to chair his coronavirus task force but has not ceded the stage to his No. 2.
INDIANA BEACH-NEW OWNER
Chicago businessman buys Indiana Beach amusement park
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago businessman has bought a northern Indiana amusement park that abruptly closed in February and hopes to reopen the 94-year-old tourist destination’s rides and other attractions this summer if coronavirus restrictions allow. White County Commissioner John Heimlich said Thursday that Gene Staples purchased Indiana Beach before its former owner, California-based Apex Parks Group, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8. Apex had announced in February that it had shuttered the site along Lake Shafer in Monticello, which is about halfway between Chicago and Indianapolis. Staples said in a statement that he's excited “to be part of a new era for Monticello.”