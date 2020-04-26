Madison man arrested for theft of Indiana State Police patrol truck

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from an Indiana State Police trooper’s residence Saturday morning in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Vincent Wiefling has been charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, operating while intoxicated, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to ISP, a trooper noticed that a truck at his residence on State Road 62 belonging to the Indiana State Police was stolen around 10:30 a.m.
The trooper had been working on equipment in the vehicle when Wiefling walked up to the residence and entered the truck without being seen.
Wiefling drove off heading northbound on State Road 62. Two witnesses of the theft followed the suspect in the truck until law enforcement responded.
After crashing the vehicle in a ditch less than two miles from the theft, Wiefling fled the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to find the suspect hiding in a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Investigators later discovered that Wiefling was released from custody of Jefferson County Jail prior to the theft.
A court date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.