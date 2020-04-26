One person dead after early morning stabbing, Bardstown police investigating

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Police Department are currently investigating after a person has died due to a stabbing early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 302A Camptown Road around 1:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found one victim with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported by EMS to Flaget Hospital, where they later died due to their injuries.
Bardstown Police are currently investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bardstown Police’s anonymous tip line at (502) 348-4328.
