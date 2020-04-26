Three people in hospital after three-vehicle accident on I-65 North near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A three-vehicle accident on I-65 North near the Crittenden Drive exit Sunday afternoon has sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in on a motor vehicle accident around 3:32 p.m.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that preliminary investigation showed a single non-injury vehicle collision first occurred on I-65 northbound near Crittenden Drive. The vehicle was stopped in the roadway, when another flatbed commercial vehicle stopped in the roadway with flashers on to alert oncoming drivers.
A pickup truck traveling I-65 North then collided with back of the commercial vehicle. The driver of the commercial vehicle as well as the driver and passenger of the pickup truck were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating, and no charges are expected to be filed.
All lanes of I-65 North were blocked by emergency crews while the scene was cleared. TRIMARC confirmed all lanes had reopened around 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.