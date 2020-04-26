TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-65 North near Crittenden Drive due to three-vehicle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 North near the Crittenden Drive exit have been blocked due to a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in on a motor vehicle accident around 3:32 p.m.
TRIMARC confirmed that the crash involved three vehicles. LMPD, Louisville Fire & Rescue and Louisville EMS are currently on scene.
There have been patients transported to University Hospital according to Metrosafe, but no word on how many or the extent of the injuries.
TRIMARC says while all lanes are blocked by emergency crews, traffic is being allowed past the scene on the right shoulder. The left lane of I-65 South has also been blocked at this time.
