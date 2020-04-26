UofL football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. dies after being shot in Orlando

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dexter Rentz Jr., University of Louisville football signee from Ocoee, Florida, has died after being shot late Saturday night in Orlando.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Four people were shot in the incident, Rentz Jr. was the only victim to die from his injuries.
Rentz Jr., a senior of Ocoee High School in Orlando, had signed with the University of Louisville back in December alongside another Ocoee HS teammate, Lovie Jenkins.
University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released a statement on Rentz Jr.'s death Sunday morning.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," Satterfield said. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”
Ballard High School’s Josh Minkins Jr., who also signed with UofL, tweeted, “I’m over here hurt typing this, all the conversations we had and the time when you came to The Ville and I first met you I knew you was destined for big things. It’s crazy we was about to be roommates and all, I hate they took you from us dawg. I’ll make sure you name lives on.”
Ocoee High School assistant coach Henry Anderson posted on Facebook, “I got the phone call today about some sad news about the loss of one of my [nine] guys that have signed on to play college football. Not only [have] I lost a good kid but lost a brother.”
