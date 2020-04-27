Beshear says prankster applied for unemployment under name Tupac Shakur

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the process of approving claims for unemployment insurance is complicated enough as it is even without pranksters having a little fun.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said the state plans this week to pay out 70,000 unemployment claims filed last month. He then specified which prank in particular stood out to him.
“A couple of bad apples can make this challenge that much more difficult,” the governor said. “For instance, we had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky, and that person probably thought they were being funny."
Beshear then issued his popular refrain that has become somewhat of a trend on social media.
“We can’t be doing that, and we shouldn’t be doing that going forward,” he said,
