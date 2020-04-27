Chiropractors back in business for Beshear’s phase one of re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Phase one of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-opening plan took off Monday with non-emergency health care providers like optometrists and physical therapists getting back to business.
One of the busiest may have been chiropractors. Around the state, chiropractors said Monday they were very thankful to be open again, and helping patients in any way they can.
“Oh, it’s fantastic, and we get to go back to work,” said Rodney Wisdom, a doctor of chiropractic at Wisdom Chiropractic Center. “We’ve been looking forward to it.”
So were patients of the center in Crestwood, where WAVE 3 News found a busy parking lot.
“Most people are excited,” Wisdom said. “They’re saying things like, ‘We are so glad you’re back.’”
Clients are back, for bad backs, neck pain and migraine headaches, and when they couldn’t get in, they were letting lawmakers hear about it. The center’s owner, Kathleen Wisdom, who’s also a doctor of chiropractic, said, “I know some people were calling the governor’s office, emailing his office and one patient was telling me she was calling him every three days.”
After 29 years in business, going forward looks very different.
“It’s not exactly like life as usual in the office now," Kathleen Wisdom said, adding that the parking lot is the waiting room. “Patients wait in their cars and then they wait until we call them in. And we give them access to the office.”
Clients must wear a mask once inside the sanitized office that’s now complete with plexiglass and air purifiers. You will be asked about any possible coronavirus exposure or symptoms and must have your temperature taken before going into an exam room where doctors are wearing masks, gloves and some eye protection.
Staff showed how the laser thermometer can take inner ear temperatures at a distance.
“I think that the guidelines have been excellent,” Rodney Wisdom said of Beshear’s protocols. “I do think it’s probably going to depend on individual offices that might be different, and individual areas might be different.”
The chiropractors said their clients felt safe coming in, and they say that will continue because the safety measures aren’t going anywhere.
