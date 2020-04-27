COVID-19 testing access increases for Kentucky’s African American community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has expanded in Kentucky. More than 1,500 people have preregistered for testing that started in Shawnee Park Monday.
Kroger Health had to open more days for people to sign up for appointments because of demand. There are no more available appointments for the rest of the week.
In order to get tested at the site participants must sign up. Mayor Greg Fischer said the site in Shawnee Park was chosen because West Louisville is a predominately African American neighborhood.
WAVE 3 News has reported for weeks that more members of the black community have been dying from the virus and doctors said it's because they can't get the access to health care they need.
The drive-thru testing is part of a partnership between the state, Kroger Health and Louisville Metro. To provide testing in the Shawnee community the park will be open to pedestrians on weekends but closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week.
Kroger said registration for next week will start Wednesday. Testing will be provided until May 8 from 8:30 a.m.cg to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.