Elizabethtown 5-month-old waits for new heart during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a little girl in the hospital waiting for a new heart while the world outside is in the midst of a global pandemic.
Madison Dugas is five months old. Her mother, Beth Dugas, spoke to WAVE 3 News from inside her daughter’s room at Norton Children’s Hospital on Monday.
“I feel like I’m split in two different directions,” she said.
Dugas drives every day from Elizabethtown to Louisville. The hospital has turned into her second home. For Madison, it’s pretty much the only home she knows.
For someone who is only five months old, she’s already been through a lot. Madison has down syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect.
“The left side of her heart was there, it was just smaller,” Dugas said.
Madison had her first open heart surgery when she was a week old. Then, she a second open heart surgery in January. She was eventually able to go home, but six days later, she had to go back to the hospital on Feb. 4th.
Weeks later, the coronavirus hit our area. The virus adds another layer of danger to her health.
“Deadly for her yes,” Dugas said. “Very difficult, very scary. The thought of her getting sick and losing her is very terrifying.”
On April 8, Madison was placed on the heart transplant list. Because of her condition, she is a high risk patient and has to stay in the hospital until she receives her transplant.
Dugas knows so much is out of her control: her daughter’s health and a global pandemic. She hopes that one day Madison can get a new heart and she can go home and be with the rest of her family. In the meantime, she wants people to value their health and practice social distancing.
“Everyone keeps saying stay home, only go out for necessities,” Dugas said. “You may be healthy and know everybody in your world healthy, but everyone in the world is not healthy.”
Dugas is a physical therapist assistant. Because of the virus and her daughters condition, she isn’t working and hospitals bills are mounting.
