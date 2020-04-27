Fischer confirms 27 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced 27 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to 1,119.
Fischer reported one more death related to the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide this year. Jefferson County has now lost 83 people to the coronavirus.
Five hundred and forty one local residents have recovered from it.
The mayor also said only 13 of the city’s first responders have been diagnosed; 10 of those patients are back at work and the other three are recovering at home.
Ninety eight LMDC inmates have been tested for the coronavirus. All of those test results have been negative.
Also Monday, the city began its two-week campaign of free coronavirus testing at Shawnee Park. The city is hoping to test 350 people each day. Anyone can get tested, but people have to register in advance by clicking here.
Fischer also announced the city’s One Louisville fundraising drive has now collected $8.8 million that will go to help families and small businesses most adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Almost $7 million of that amount already has been distributed, the mayor said.
“That is an incredible about of money for any city to (raise),” he said.
Earlier Monday, Fischer announced the release of “Lift Up Louisville,” a song produced by several of the area’s most prominent artists. Click here to take a look.
