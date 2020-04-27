FORECAST: Decent Tuesday before more rain Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decent weather continues into the night. A slight chance for showers will exist across southern Indiana, but most will be dry with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday looks nice despite an increase in clouds and a few isolated showers. It will be noticeably warmer with highs in the 70s.
A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive later Tuesday night into Wednesday. A band of fading storms will push in from the west after midnight. We will likely just see heavy rain and lightning as the severe threat in these storms rapidly diminishes. It will be a warm and breezy night before the thunderstorms.
Rain and thunder will continue sweeping through the area early Wednesday morning, giving way to the possibility of redeveloping showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.
Rain chances linger through Thursday as the low-pressure slowly moves to the east.
