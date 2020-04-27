FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant Monday before midweek rain

Tuesday won’t be a bad day but there will be areas of clouds and spotty rain showers to track at times. Highs will be on the warm side as we rise into the 70s despite cloudy skies. A band of fading severe storms will push in from the west after midnight. We will likely just see heavy rain/lightning as the severe threat rapidly decreases; we’ll watch it carefully. It will be a warm and breezy night before the thunderstorms.