FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant Monday before midweek rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start to our Monday, sunshine will help us to warm up nicely through the 60s; a few locations may warm into the lower 70s.
Clouds increase tonight, keeping our overnight lows warmer. We’ll only fall into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. A few light showers will be possible after midnight as a warm front develops over the area.
Tuesday won’t be a bad day but there will be areas of clouds and spotty rain showers to track at times. Highs will be on the warm side as we rise into the 70s despite cloudy skies. A band of fading severe storms will push in from the west after midnight. We will likely just see heavy rain/lightning as the severe threat rapidly decreases; we’ll watch it carefully. It will be a warm and breezy night before the thunderstorms.
Rain chances linger through Thursday as the low-pressure slowly moves to the east.
