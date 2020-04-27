Four Pegs Beer Lounge serves over 500 meals to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Germantown pub helped those in need by providing hot meals to anyone who needed one Monday night.
Four Pegs Beer Lounge, located on Goss Avenue, posted on Facebook that they would be giving away 500 free meals at their location around 5:00 p.m. Monday night.
The meals were made using donations from KFC and US Foods, providing around 350 pounds of chicken and several sides.
“The second we opened we had 75 people immediately," Four Pegs owner Chris Williams said. "It was great and people will just trickle in. We’ll get rid of the 500 meals. I think we did 520 last time.”
The owner said that the meals were given out safely using proper social distancing guidelines.
