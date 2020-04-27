Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts got some help for Philip Rivers early in this year's draft. They also may have found their quarterback of the future on Day 3. After taking a receiver and running back with their two second-round picks, the Colts capped the weekend by taking strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason out of Washington and offensive tackle Danny Pinter of Ball State. Eason is unlikely to compete with Rivers for the starting job or even Jacoby Brissett as the backup next season. But after starting Saturday with three quarterbacks on the roster and none signed beyond 2020, the Colts thought Eason was worth taking.