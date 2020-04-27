Horses greet residents at Louisville senior living facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wesley Manor senior living facility on Manslick Road had some special visitors Monday.
Horses greeted residents through the windows of the facility. After saying hello, the horses put on a small show for everyone inside.
The animals were there to provide a little entertainment, along with hope and comfort.
“Like everybody else, we don’t get to get out much," Wesley Manor resident Tom Smith told WAVE 3 News. "This kind of a thing is nice for us to get exposure to something else, especially those in the manor who are kind of stuck in their rooms and can’t get out nearly as much. It brings a continuity to Louisville, to us.”
The horses were walked around the building so every resident had the chance to interact with them through the windows.
