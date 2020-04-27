Kentucky leaders hope to stop COVID-19 from disproportionately impacting black community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky health leaders have made it a goal to stop COVID-19 from disproportionately impacting the black community.
The Kroger Health-administered testing site in Shawnee Park, which is open to anyone, began operating Monday.
It and another drive-thru location, open to all in Lexington, are near predominantly African-American neighborhoods.
The sight of cars driving in and out is a relief to Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, who represents Louisville’s 5th District.
“I’ve been a little concerned about hearing if the numbers are so disproportionate for the African-American community,” Purvis said.
Purvis said she was glad to hear that Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer are trying to fight those statistics.
The councilwoman represents parts of the Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland and Shawnee neighborhoods.
She said the site locations are a big first step in helping members of the African-American community in Louisville ensure they have access to testing.
Purvis said the word still needs to be spread to ensure people know how to sign up, but added people are contacting her. So, there is a lot of interest.
"The interest is there for testing," she said. "The people are concerned about their status. They want to know if they're endangering other people besides themselves. So, yes, absolutely."
The significant interest in testing by all was showcased when all week 1 appointments at the Shwnee Park site were rapidly booked.
Learn how to sign up for next week’s testing administered by Kroger Health by clicking here.
