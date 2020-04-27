Kroger assures customers shelves will stay stocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lately, grocery store shoppers have probably noticed fewer bare shelves in the last several days in the Louisville area.
Kroger wants customers to know they are doing the best they can to restock.
“It’s really important to us to get our store shelves stocked and full to make sure that we serve the community," Kroger Spokesperson Erin Grant said, “and serve what they need now that they are at home with their families more.”
Though there are less empty shelves, company officials are also asking people to help out by only picking up what is needed for the week instead of overbuying.
“You know, they’re having three meals a day at home for the most part,” Grant said, "and having our stores stocked and ready to go is our top priority along with safety.”
Kroger employees are now wearing face masks and gloves to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
