Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear praised by NY Gov. Cuomo calling out Sen. McConnell’s bankruptcy plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In a press briefing Monday afternoon, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, giving him praise for calling on federal aid.
In an radio interview Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that instead of offering cities and states financial aid from the federal government, he would favor changing the law allowing states to file for bankruptcy.
Governor Beshear has said he and other governors have disagreed with McConnell’s stance. Beshear said the state could be hit with a recession that could be longer and more difficult to get out of, including budget cuts to law enforcement and education.
In Monday’s briefing, Cuomo gave support to Beshear after standing up to McConnell.
“Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stood up, told his senior leader in the state Mitch McConnell that Mitch McConnell was wrong in saying he wouldn’t provide funding to state and local governments and wrong in saying states should go bankrupt," Cuomo said. “It is hard for a governor, especially Andy who is a relatively new governor to stand up to a senior official and speak truth to power. that is hard, it takes guts, it takes courage.”
Governor Cuomo also said with states declaring bankruptcy, it would send a signal that the nation was in serious trouble.
