‘Lift Up Louisville’ to connect Louisvillians during a time of social distancing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – They say music can heal the soul and a new song may just be what several Louisvillians need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The song, “Lift Up Louisville” is a collaboration of several people in Louisville’s music scene including Louisville Orchestra director Teddy Abrams, Jim James and Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket, singer/songwriter Will Oldham, cellist/composer Ben Sollee, Scott Carney of Wax Fang, percussionist Dani Markham, hip hop star Jecorey Arthur, gospel singer Jason Clayborn, singer Carly Johnson and several others.
Abrams said, “We hope that this song provides inspiration and pride for Louisvillians, and that it functions as a reminder that the city’s artists believe in service to their community in addition to performance at the highest levels. We’d love to see other cities take this model and build their own songs, creating a quilt of songs reflecting the various musical communities of towns around the world.”
The song was commissioned by the mayor Greg Fischer’s Lift Up Lou movement.
Abrams described how the song was created in a press release on Monday:
“I was very fortunate to have my friend and collaborator of many years, Ben Sollee, join the team as the coordinator and producer of the track. I kicked off the musical work with a piano improvisation that we sent to a core group of musicians, including Scott Carney of Wax Fang, who wrote the first round of lyrics, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, and Will Oldham.
Jim and Will added, swapped and tweaked the words to get the final lyrics you hear. In another day or so, Jim crafted the melody that grounded the track. Once we had the basic structure in place, we started filling in the band, orchestra, and vocal elements that you hear on the finished track.
Will added a beautiful duet line, hip hop star Jecorey 1200 Arthur added a rap verse, Jason Clayborn (a brilliant gospel singer from the world-famous St. Stephen Church here in Louisville) sang over the ‘bridge’ section, percussion was provided by Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) and Dani Markham (Childish Gambino).
Scott added guitar riffs, and Jacob Duncan played saxophone and wrote symphonic parts for Gabe Lefkowitz, Julia Noone, Kathy Karr, Matthew Karr and Andrea Levine, Louisville-based musicians who play in the Louisville Orchestra, to perform.
We were able to reference Kentucky’s legendary bluegrass scene with contributions from Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland and Cheyenne Mize. Local musical luminaries like Danny Kiely, Carly Johnson, Brigid Kaelin, Daniel Martin Moore, Sharron Sales, Scott T. Smith, and even Raul ‘Rayul’ Lopez, a champion beatboxer, joined the team to create a full sonic landscape picture of Louisville’s music world.
The song was brilliantly mixed and mastered by Kevin Ratterman, one of Louisville’s great musicians and producer-engineers; this was no small feat given the many musical lines and contributions present on the track!”
Proceeds from the song will benefit the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.
