‘Lift Up Louisville’ song is a hit with the local musicians who contributed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new song inspired by life in Louisville during the coronavirus debuted to positive reviews from Mayor Greg Fischer, who said the song brings both chills and smiles.
Released to the public Monday, the song “Lift Up Louisville” is a who’s who of Louisville rooted talent.
Fischer said that when he came up with the concept of a song for the city, he first approached Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams who then ran with the idea.
“This was actually about harnessing our creativity here,” Abrams said, “and planting a flag and saying, this is what we’re all experiencing right now together as a community.”
In the final product, we hear the work of Abrams, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, rapper Jecorey "1200" Arthur and 26 others who collaborated to produce the song.
The project reflects the city’s diversity and features artists from multiple genres.
“That's our job right now,” Abrams said. “I think artists around the world are all asking themselves what can we do to contribute. We're not on the front lines the way others are but I think we all feel this deep call that we all have some role to play. This is like a wartime situation where we all need to step up.”
The song is available on streaming services and for purchase on iTunes.
Proceeds from the song will benefit the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.
