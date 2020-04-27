LMPD looking for person who vandalized Fern Creek Park, high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing both Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Park.
An LMPD spokesperson said someone reported the damage Friday, April 24. That spokesperson told WAVE 3 News maintenance crews noticed damage to one of the park’s restrooms and graffiti spray-painted on the concession stand.
“It just makes this park awful," Thomas Lehnhoff said. “Like, it makes it not a fun place. It makes it look dangerous and that’s not what this park is."
Lehnhoff, who visits Fern Creek Park several times a week to exercise and pass the time, said he noticed the graffiti late last week and it’s bothered him ever since.
“It’s disgusting, like it’s not even good looking,” Lehnhoff said. "It’s not even well done. It just takes away from the beauty of this park.
But graffiti is just the tip of the iceberg. Louisville Metro Parks Assistant Director Jason Canuel told WAVE 3 News maintenance crews found the toilets and sink smashed in the men’s bathroom early Thursday morning.
Canuel said it’s disheartening and disappointing.
“It’s mind-blowing that someone can come in here and destroy a public facility," Canuel said. “Early costs are just about under a thousand dollars in just materials alone. That’s not counting the time the plumbers are spending out here doing the repairs.”
Just around the corner, Jefferson County Public Schools security guards were on scene at Fern Creek High School, after someone is suspected of vandalizing the school’s greenhouse. One guard was checking all windows and doors, while another walked around the facility with a dog looking for drugs.
In a statement, a JCPS spokesperson said:
“The incident is still being reviewed. The vandalism happened at the greenhouse on campus on Saturday night. It appears someone broke into the greenhouse and damaged items inside. Right now it doesn’t look like anything was stolen. If we get any additional information, we’ll pass it along.”
While LMPD and JCPS investigate what happened, Canuel said he and his crew will repair the bathrooms and remove the spray paint. Meanwhile, Lehnhoff has a message for whoever caused the damage.
“Why - is my message to the people that did this," Lehnhoff said. "Like, you’re not cool. There’s no message in this. It’s scribbling. My kindergartners at my school draw better than this and you’re not really doing anything...stupid.”
Canuel said the bathrooms should be repaired by the end of Monday.
LMPD is asking anyone with information about the crime call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
