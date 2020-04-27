Moore HS student identified as homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The person who died at Norton Audubon Hospital last week after being driven there following a shooting has been identified as a 17-year-old Moore High School student.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Ward died around 9:50 p.m. April 23.
Louisville Metro Police said Ward and another male arrived at the hospital around 9:15 p.m. after being shot. Investigators say the shooting happened at Downing Way and Hikes Lane.
Information about the condition of the other wounded person has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting death of Ward is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
