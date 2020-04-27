44 new COVID-19 cases found at Clarksville nursing home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A COVID-19 cluster popped up in a Clarksville nursing home Monday.
There have been 65 cases of both staff and residents with the virus since early March at Wedgewood Healthcare Center. 44 of those cases were found on Monday alone.
The only way one resident, 79 year-old Sandra Bedan, can see her seven children is through her window.
“She’s happy to see us at the window and when we leave and they roll her back over to her area, she says, ‘no one’s come to visit me’,” her daughter, Cynthia Emery Weaver said.
Having a loved one with dementia in a long term care facility right now can be tough, especially since one third of Indiana’s COVID-19 related deaths are nursing home residents, but Cynthia says Wedgewood has made it a bit easier.
“I know mother is in the best place and I feel safe about what is going on,” Cynthia said.
Cynthia called when she heard about all of the positive tests. She says she was reassured they are isolating positive residents together, vigorously cleaning, taking everyone’s temperatures (staff included) and checking residents respiratory health daily.
“If you take into consideration that they’re also doing all this extra stuff so that you can see your family, that’s a big deal,” Cynthia said when explaining how the staff helps residents FaceTime family. “I think the nursing home workers don’t get the credit they deserve.”
Dr. Eric Yazel with the Clark County Department of Health said, “They’re on the front lines of this too.”
This hits close to home for Dr. Yazel, who has a mother in another Southern Indiana long-term care facility.
“I haven’t seen my mom since early March and I don’t know when I will be able to,” Yazel said. “It’s just hard not knowing what’s going on but I understand, as I’m sure everyone else does, that it is for their protection.”
Yazel says Wedgewood has been working with the state and county since day one and always had a few cases.
“If you do everything textbook and still have cases, it just goes to show it could have been a lot worse if you hadn’t done things that way,” Yazel said. “I wouldn’t look at it as a reflection of a facility.”
What caused the spike, Yazel says, was mass testing done Friday. Wedgewood noticed a slight rise of people showing symptoms so they called in the state’s strike team to test everyone.
“I think they’ve done a great job, by catching all the cases that they did, it just shows that they’ve been vigilant in monitoring their patients and not asleep at the wheel,” Yazel said.
Yazel says only one resident has died and that Wedgewood will continue to work with Clark County as well as the state to make sure there is no more spread.
It’s something Cynthia has total confidence in.
“If Wedgewood wasn’t a good place, my mother would not be there right now,” Cynthia said.
