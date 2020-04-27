Radcliff veterans, healthcare workers honored in drive-by parade

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A parade of motorcycles, cars and trucks gathered in Radcliff Monday afternoon to show support for veterans and other essential workers.
Vehicles lead a procession around Carl Brashear’s Radcliff Veterans Center, flying flags and showing off posters supporting all of those who served and those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our veterans need to know that even though we can’t be up there volunteering and loving on them and appreciating them, they need to know that we’re thinking about them," parade participant Kelli Oakley said.
The group, Rolling Forward for Heroes, organized the event, which featured around 90 motorcycles and 40 cars and trucks.
This was the second drive-by parade for the group. Their first event took place in Wilmore, Kentucky at its veterans center.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.