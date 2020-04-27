Soft reopening begins at Southern Indiana hospital

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd began its soft reopening of non-invasive services on Monday.
Dr. Krishna Konijeti, Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer, says providers have been avidly trying to get their patients on the schedule to be seen.
For over a month, people have been waiting to get into the operating room. On Monday, Dr. Konijeti says they've already put people on the schedule.
“So far this week, we have five open heart cases that have been delayed for over 30 days,” Dr. Konjeti said. “The patients were having some symptoms and it became more of a pressing issue.”
Dr. Konijeti says Indiana is not plateauing. In fact, it's the opposite. Monday marked the highest number of cases so far in the state. The number of cases, Dr. Konijeti said, is a large factor as to why they're phasing in patients and at a small amount at time.
“We can evaluate our processes make sure that we can maintain adequate social distancing,” Dr. Konijeti said. “[We can] make sure that we're not missing anything with our screening, screening tools and making sure that all the patients are getting masks. Plus, it gives us a real low assessment of what our PPE burn rate may be.”
While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced lifting restrictions statewide, patients need to remember locally the process of getting in and out may be a bit longer.
“We don't want to be in a position where we start and have to stop or put any patients or team members at risk,” Dr. Konijeti said.
The original hard opening date for all non-invasive procedures was May 4, but Dr. Konijeti says that’s been pushed back to May 11. The decision was made to ensure the hospital has a sustainable amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) without any safety concerns.
